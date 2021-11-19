'Do all we can to help': Calgary chapter of Samaritan's Purse helps in Abbotsford

A group of volunteers is on the ground in one of the B.C. communities affected by this week's flooding, helping with the monumental effort to provide support to residents impacted by the disaster.

Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse Canada's Calgary office are now in Abbotsford, B.C., establishing and operating a 200-bed evacuation shelter for people who have been displaced from their homes.

Officials say about 600 people in the community were told to leave the area because of heavy rains that caused widespread flooding earlier this week.

A state of emergency is still in place in Abbotsford as the province warned against locals travelling to the town.

Samaritan's Purse says it is shocked and saddened by how many homes were affected.

"Our hearts go out to the thousands of people who are seeing their homes and businesses flooded or destroyed," said Brent Davis, director of Canadian ministry projects. "We want to do all we can to help."

While crews continue with the work in the shelter, which is similar to the one used in the wildfire relief work during the summer, additional members of the charity are preparing to head to B.C. and assist with relief efforts.

Those teams will use specialized flood recovery vehicles and equipment, the group says.

In the meantime, donations are being accepted by the Samaritan's Purse to assist in its work. Anyone looking to help can do so online or by calling 1-800-663-6500.

(With files from CTV Vancouver)