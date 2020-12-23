Wondering about the COVID-19 protocol at the North Pole? Are elves immune from the rules, or do they too need to mask up in the workplace?

CTV News Vancouver asked Santa Claus this and other questions, sent in from local kids, during a live interview on the News at 11:30.

The answer?

"Oh yes they do," Claus said. Personal protective equipment including masks are required on the job, and elves must follow other regulations prompted by the novel coronavirus as well.

"Even I wear a mask when I go into the workshops."

Claus was also asked whether he's getting sick of cookies, and what his reindeer eat. Watch the interview above for these and more answers.