Do hippos like snow? Calgary Zoo offers Sparky and Lobi a frosty treat during Sunday snowstorm

Calgary Zoo’s hippos stay indoors during the winter, but staff gave them a taste of the season Sunday.

With a snowstorm blanketing the city, Sparky and Lobi waited patiently to try out a pair of giant snowballs.

The cool crunch was offered as enrichment, offering the African animals a chance to explore the different temperature and texture.

The hippos seemed curious about the pallet cleanser, but appeared to prefer their next course -- their usual meal of crisp hay.

