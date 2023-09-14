'Do it better by working together': Yorkton, Melfort colleges merge into new institution

For the past nearly 50 years, the local college in Yorkton has gone by one name.

The same can be said too, in Melfort, but both Parkland College and Cumberland College are a thing of the past. Now, in its place, is one college for the two educational institutions in the new Suncrest College.

The colleges officially merged back in July, but a formal announcement was held Thursday at its new headquarters on Dracup Avenue in Yorkton.

“The decision to merge … was based on the belief that we could do more, and do it better by working together,” said Jenna Niebergall, Suncrest manager of public relations and marketing, during the announcement.

The merger and rebrand expands the college to nine communities, which include Yorkton, Melfort, Melville, Tisdale, Canora, Esterhazy, Kamsack, Nipawin, and Fort Qu’Appelle. Not only that, but the merger will expand the class offerings for the institution, according to new president and CEO, Alison Dubreuil.

“We will be able to pool our resources and we have been able to share technology. There has been opportunities and will continue to be opportunities, where we can do some remote delivery where there are programs that allow for that type of learning — but we recognize hands on experience is absolutely important,” she said following the announcement.

In January, the merger was announced to the public, but work expanded many months to get to where the two colleges are today, dating back to 2019 when both colleges were without CEOs.

From a full rebrand, to changes behind the scenes, students now will look towards the future as potential graduates of the inaugural years of Suncrest College.

Dubreuil said the move ensures sustainability for both colleges. Around 280 individuals staff the 11 campuses, with offerings including diplomas, certificates, trades training, high school upgrading, safety training, employability programs in a wide variety of industries with needs locally, provincially, and beyond.