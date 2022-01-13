'Do not approach him, call 911': Inmate with history of violence has escaped B.C. jail

A man being held in a Surrey, B.C., jail has escaped, Mounties said in an advisory released about 90 minutes after they were informed of his disappearance.

The RCMP said Mustafa Sa'Ada has fled from the Surrey Pre-trial Services Centre on 57 Avenue on Thursday.

It was not clear exactly when Sa'Ada got out, but police said they were notified shortly before 1 p.m.

Sa'Ada left on foot, Mounties said, and was seen heading south toward Highway 10.

A police dog team has been brought in to help find the 32-year-old, who is now considered unlawfully at large.

Sa'Ada is described as Middle Eastern and 5'8", with a slim build. He was last seen in a grey sweater, dark brown/grey pants and one white shoe, according to the RCMP.

Sa'Ada was in custody for robbery allegations, and has a history of violent offences, police said.

"If you see him, do not approach him, call 911 immediately."