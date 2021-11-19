Do not wait to see if COVID-19 symptoms improve before seeking testing, Ottawa's top doctor says

Ottawa's top doctor is urging people not to wait two or three days to see if your COVID-19 symptoms improve before going for a test.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says any delay in seeking COVID-19 testing could result in community spread.

"In recent weeks, Ottawa's assessment centres and care clinics have seen a growing trend of residents seeking a COVID-19 test five or six days into experiencing symptoms. Whereas previously, people would present for testing after two days or three days," Etches said on Thursday.

"Delaying testing can add up to a growing risk of community spread when people don't realize it's COVID-19 and it can add to the pressures on our health care system."

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (a temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius or higher) and/or chills

Cough, including a barking cough or croup

Shortness of breath

Decrease or loss of taste or smell

For children under 18 years of age: nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea

For adults over 18 years of age: muscle aches, joint pain and/or extreme tiredness

The appeal for residents not to wait to seek COVID-19 testing comes as Ottawa Public Health reports a rise in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in November. The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases was 41.3 cases on Thursday, compared to 38.1 cases a week ago and 25 cases on Nov. 1.

"If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, do not wait a day or two days to see if your symptoms improve. Book a COVID-19 test immediately," said the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce in a statement on Thursday.

You can visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca/CovidTesting to book an appointment to get tested as soon as possible.

The COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre for children and the Ottawa Hospital Brewer COVID-19 Centre both have appointments available on Friday and all weekend. The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre has appointments available all weekend.