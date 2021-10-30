Do’s and don’ts to have a safe Halloween: MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reminding residents to celebrate Halloween and “have a spooktacular time” safely with a list of do’s and don’ts.

The MLHU says virtual gatherings are the safest way to celebrate, but gatherings or events outdoors are safer than inside and the fewer people who gather, the lower of the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Some do’s the health unit recommends include staying home if you are sick, stay outside as much as possible, maintain physical distance, keep interactions between trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy brief, wear a face covering, and use sanitizer or wash your hands frequently.

Some don’ts include not going trick-or-treating if you have even mild symptoms of COVID-19, don’t sing or should for treats, crowd on doorsteps or sidewalks, cover your COVID-19 mask with a costume mask, handout unpackaged treats.

The MLHU recommends using the National Institute on Ageing’s COVID-19 risk calculator to gage how risky your Halloween plans may be this weekend.