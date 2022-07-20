'Do you hate Jake Virtanen?': Cross-examination of accuser continues in sexual assault trial

A lawyer for former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen questioned his accuser about what she says happened at a hotel in 2017, as she took the stand for a third day in the high-profile sexual assault trial.

Virtanen has been charged with one count of sexual assault involving the alleged victim, who was 18 at the time and is being identified in court by her initials M.S..

After first meeting at the Calgary Stampede in July of that year, the two stayed in contact via text and Instagram and agreed to meet the evening of Sept. 26.

After focusing the first day and a half of his cross-examination on the events leading up to and after the alleged sexual assault, lawyer Brock Martland focused in on the alleged attack itself Wednesday.

M.S. testified she was uncomfortable when Virtanen brought her to his room at The Westin Bayshore. Martland asked her why, if the then Canuck forward was making multiple unwanted advances, she didn’t get up and leave.

M.S. replied: “Because I was frozen. I was numb. I didn’t know what to do.”

Martland said she could have "come up with something to stop things from progressing,” suggesting she could have said "I have a yeast infection" or "I’m menstruating."

This appeared to upset M.S. who replied: “I thought saying no I didn’t want to do this, I seriously don’t want to do this, holding my hands on his hips pushing him off me was enough.”

Martland argued M.S. never said no, and told the court the sexual activity was consensual, saying, “I will suggest that you were both enthusiastic, and actively moving that sexual action along. And that included kissing and touching and it progressed until the two of you together removed your clothing.”

M.S. strongly denied that, insisting Virtanen raped her. She testified that the next morning, he gave her cab fare to get back to her friends home while he went to Canucks practise.

Martland said: “And that made you feel like a sex trade worker.”

M.S. replied, “Essentially, yes. He just tossed a bunch of money at me and left.”

Martland said: “You felt like you’d been used for sex.

M.S. said: “Yeah.”

Three and a half years later, M.S. told her story to a reporter.

Martland said, “By naming him, you knew you bring forward, you instigate an enormous amount of public shaming and anger directed at Mr. Virtanen.”

M.S. agreed, saying, “Yes I assumed so.”

Martland responded “You wanted that.”

M.S. said: “I wanted him to be held accountable, yes. He created this by what he did. Had he accepted no for an answer, I would have left and none of this would have happened.”

Martland asked “Do you hate Jake Virtanen?” And M.S. replied “Honestly, yes.”

Defence also focused on a civil suit that M.S. has brought against Virtanen, suggesting she knows NHL players make a lot of money and she’s after a payday.

M.S. denied that, saying “I don’t even know how much money would come with that.” Martland suggested “It could be millions.” replied “I didn’t know that. And the amount of trauma and stress I have been through isn’t worth any amount of money.

Martland expects to wrap up his cross examination of M.S., who is the sole crown witness, on Thursday. He has not indicated if Virtanen will take the stand in his own defense.