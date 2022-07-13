Do you have debt? Here is how the interest rate hike will affect you
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Those with debts or mortgages will face a significant impact as a result of the interest rate hike in Canada, one expert says.
In the largest single interest rate in nearly 25 years, the Bank of Canada is raising the rate a full percentage point to 2.5 per cent.
"If you have debt, specifically variable interest rate loans here, this is going to be significant for you. Your payments will be going up quite significantly," Colin Sabourin, an investment advisor with Harbourfront Wealth Management, said in an interview with CTV's Maralee Caruso.
Watch the full interview with Colin to hear more how the interest rate will impact you, and when Canadians may see some relief.
