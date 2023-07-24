Do you have what it takes? Vancouver Canucks searching for new anthem singer

Have you ever dreamed of belting out “O Canada” in front of thousands of fans?

If you answered “yes,” to that question, an opportunity the Vancouver Canucks revealed on Twitter Monday may be of interest.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment is holding a casting call for singers to perform the national anthems, and online applications are currently open.

Hopefuls have until July 31 to submit a video of themselves singing the Canadian and American anthems to a form on the company’s website.

And it seems like this position is permanent, as the audition callout says the chosen singer will be “the voice of the national anthem at every home game.”

Over the years, an array of different singers have taken the ice to sing the anthems at each home game, including local American Idol star Tyson Venegas, fan-favourite Marie Hui and soulful Jugpreet Bajwa.

The Canucks also held a competition in 2021 for a one-time opportunity to sing the anthems at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks haven’t had an official, long-term anthem singer since Mark Donnelly, who sang for the team for nearly 20 years, was fired for performing at an anti-mask rally in December 2020.