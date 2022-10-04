Do you know her? Calgary police seek to identify woman who died in August

Calgary police are looking to the public for help to identify a woman who was found dead in the city over the summer.

Officials say the woman died in August but police haven't been able to identify her or make contact with anyone who knew her.

So far, police say all they have to go on is a series of images from surveillance video and a few of her belongings.

The woman's death is not criminal in nature, they say, but that doesn't detract from the urgency to find her family members.

"We make every effort to reunite missing persons with their family, even after death, but to date, there has not been a missing persons report filed that matches the deceased," police said in a release.

"We are looking to connect a deceased individual with their family, to provide closure."

The woman is described as:

163 to 170 centimetres (5'4" to 5'7") tall;

Slim build;

Approximately 54 to 68 kilograms (120 to 150 pounds);

Dyed blonde hair;

Blue/green eyes; and

A tribal sun tattoo on her lower back.

At the time of her death, police say she was wearing dark pants similar to scrubs and a green camouflage Cabela's hoodie.

She was carrying a purple Reebok duffle bag, a large, grey and black Coach purse and was wearing a unique gold ring.

Anyone with information about the deceased is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips