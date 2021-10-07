Do you know these people? RCMP look to identify suspects in murder of Manitoba cab driver

Manitoba RCMP is calling on the public to help identify two people captured on video footage who they say are suspects in the murder of a Manitoba taxi driver.

The body of Jeff Peters, 51, was found on May 20, 2019, outside MacGregor, Man., a community about 30 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie.

Police later determined Peters’ death to be a homicide.

Officers have now released more information about the investigation into his death.

Officers say the taxi driven by Peters was discovered on May 23, 2019, at around noon at the Sportsplex in Brandon, Man. Police say two suspects, a male and a female, were captured on video footage on May 20, 2019, near the dumpster at the Sportsplex.

Police say video later shows them walking westbound in front of Kirkcaldy Heights School in Brandon.

Officers say the male is believed to be between five-foot-nine and six feet tall. The female is believed to be between five-foot-four and five-foot-six. Police say the male appeared to carry a white sweater and the female had a backpack.

This comes after Manitoba RCMP said Tuesday they were searching the area where Peters was found, after investigators found evidence in a nearby ditch.

Police are calling on the public’s help to identify the two people captured in the video. RCMP say they are considered suspects in Peters’ murder.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects or on Peters’ homicide is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting a secure tip online.