Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a downtown assault

London, Ont. police are looking for a suspect wanted for an assault.

They say it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 at a business in the area of Piccadilly and Talbot streets.

The assault was reported to police on Nov. 7.

The suspect is described as White with a slim build, standing at about 5’6” with dark brown or black hair.

They said he was wearing a New York Yankees jersey and a dark coloured baseball hat with a pair of ski goggles at the time of the assault.

The victim was treated in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.