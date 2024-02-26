Do you know this man? He’s wanted by Sarnia police for an alleged assault
Sarnia police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an assault investigation.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2024, police said the victim was entering the common area of his Queen Street apartment complex when three people who he didn’t know tried to follow him inside.
Police said that the victim asked them (two men and one woman) if they lived there or if they were visiting. They were allegedly evasive with their answers, and refused to say why they wanted access to the apartment complex.
Police said the victim refused to allow them inside, and when he attempted to prevent them from entering, he was struck in the face and fell to the ground.
The suspects then fled the area.
The victim received minor injuries.
Police are looking to identify the male in the above photo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Ryan LeBlanc at 519-344-8861 extension 183.
