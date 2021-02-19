Police have released surveillance video of a man and SUV believed to be connected to the death of Peter Boakye, 38, in Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

The video shows a man walking through the parking lot of a townhouse complex at 139 Avenue and 35 Street around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Homicide investigators are looking for help from the public to identify the man, who they believe is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

They’re also looking for help to find a 2012 silver Nissan Rogue, similar to the one seen below, with Alberta plate CGH 3350 that is also believed to be connected to the crime.

Boakye was found in medical distress at a home in the area of 139 Avenue and 35 Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. after police got a call that a man was in medical distress.

Paramedics took him to hospital, where he died.

An autopsy has confirmed that died from a sharp force injury.

Anyone with information about the man or the SUV is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.