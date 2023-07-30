Do you know this man? Police seek public's help

Police are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with ongoing investigation in Elliot Lake, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an incident in the area of 35 Willoughby Road on July 27 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police said in social media posts Thursday.

“The East Algoma OPP is looking for assistance in identifying this person of interest in an ongoing investigation,” the posts read.

The individual is described as a white male, 6' tall, thin build, buzz-cut hair, upper left back tattoo and right arm sleeve tattoo.

He was seen wearing jeans with a sweater over his shoulder on camera Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

