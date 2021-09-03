iHeartRadio

Do you know this man? Police warn his associates could face risk of violence

Police have recommended four firearms-related charges against Ronald Campbell, a 39-year-old Cranbrook, B.C., resident with alleged gang ties. (Handout)

A B.C. man with alleged gang ties has been released from custody, prompting a police warning that his associates could face "an increased risk of being exposed to violence."

Ronald Campbell, a 39-year-old Cranbrook resident, is believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Friday.

He was arrested last month in Surrey, where authorities said they pulled over a stolen vehicle and found a loaded handgun inside. Four firearm-related charges have since been recommended against him.

Campbell was let out Friday on strict court-ordered conditions, according to the VPD.

Police did not specify what conditions Campbell is required to obey, or provide any further information on why his associates could be at risk.

12