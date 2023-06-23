Do you know this man? Sexual assault suspect sought by Calgary police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the downtown core earlier this month.

The victim was in the process of renting an e-scooter at the Eighth Street S.W. CTrain station at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, when a man grabbed her from behind.

Police say the suspect proceeded to "touch her in a sexual manner" without her consent.

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, black hair and a short black beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark-framed glasses, a black hoodie and black track pants with white stripes.



Anyone with information about the man's identity or who witnessed the assault is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.