'Do you know this sticky-fingered suspect?' Windsor police looking for man after apartment building robbery

Windsor police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they allege broke into an apartment building earlier this month and stole money from an office.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, on Feb. 6 an unknown man broke into an apartment building in the area of Strabane Avenue and Wyandotte Street East and stole money from an office in the building’s main lobby.

He then fled the scene on a black and red bicycle.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the “sticky-fingered suspect,” and ask anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 or Crime Stoppers with information.