Do you know this woman? RCMP seek information after body found
Authorities in southern Alberta are looking for help from the public to identify a woman whose remains were found in a rural area near Pincher Creek.
Officials say emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:55 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report of a deceased woman being found.
Mounties said on Saturday that the woman was "tenatively identified."
She is described as:
- Possibly Caucasian;
- Between 25 to 45 years old;
- 168 centimetres (5'5") tall;
- 45 kilograms (100 pounds);
- Light brown hair that was dyed either red or orange; and
- Having several tattoos.
Forensic work has resulted in a composite sketch of the victim, including a number of her distinctive tattoos. She was also wearing a bracelet.
If you have any information in relation to this investigation, or believe you may know the identity of the female in the attached composite sketch, please contact Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
