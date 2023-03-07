'Do you know who this person is?' Police looking to ID woman found in downtown Toronto
Police are looking to identify a woman found in downtown Toronto Tuesday in the hopes she can be returned to caregivers.
A release issued Tuesday said the woman was found just before noon near Dundas Street West and University Avenue.
Police say she is five-foot-two and weighs 90 lbs., with short grey hair. She was wearing a jade bracelet on her left wrist, floral pajamas, yellow "croc" sandals, and was carrying an umbrella with blue trim, they said.
“If you know who she is, please contact police, as officers would like to return her to her caregivers,” the release said.
Police can be contacted at 416-808-5200, and Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.
LOCATED:
- Do you know who this person is?
- Located on Tues, March 6, at 11:53 pm in the Dundas/University area
- 5'2", 90lbs, short grey hair
- Wearing a jade bracelet, floral pajamas, yellow Crocs, had an umbrella
- We would like to return her to her caregivers#GO514912
^lb pic.twitter.com/ohRI0HZpSz
-
Barrie concert band member says so long after 70 seasonsIt was the end of an era on Tuesday night as the Barrie Concert Band gathered for their weekly rehearsals, but this time they were playing out their longest-tenured member ever.
-
Calgary moms concerned about lack of special needs support in Alberta’s education systemThree moms who have kids with special needs tell CTV News they feel let down by the Calgary Board of Education.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patientsAs a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilitiesThe City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
-
Ontario takes a step toward legislature renovations with proposal for new ministryOntario took another step toward renovations of the legislature Tuesday, proposing to create a new ministry to oversee them.
-
Fatal fire in Oshawa deemed a homicide, police sayDurham police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a fire in Oshawa that left one person dead on Monday morning.
-
Advocates call for decriminalizing drugs in new reportA new report provides additional context into the ongoing struggles of opioid-related overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Whitecaps return to CONCACAF Champions League seeking first win of 2023The Vancouver Whitecaps had a knack for performing on the big stage last season. When the games mattered most, the club seemed to rise to the occasion, winning a series of do-or-die matchups that helped the 'Caps capture the Canadian Championship and nearly squeak into the Major League Soccer playoffs.
-
Pictou County woman arrested after speeding away from police, crashing vehicle: policeA woman from Nova Scotia's Pictou County has been charged after speeding away from police and crashing the vehicle.