Do you qualify for a PCR test in the Maritimes? The changes to testing protocols

As COVID-19 cases grow in the Maritimes, so too do the lineups at PCR testing sites. To counter, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have made changes to who qualifies for the more accurate test, asking everyone else to rely on rapid screening tests.

Prince Edward Island is also considering changes – but for now, allowing anyone who is symptomatic to lineup and get a nose swab.

Here’s the breakdown of who qualifies, and who doesn’t.

In N.B., as of Jan. 5, PCR tests will only be available for:

Those who live or work in vulnerable settings, like healthcare workers or homeless shelters

People over the age of 50 who are symptomatic

Children under two

Anyone who is immunocompromised or pregnant who are symptomatic

Anyone public health decides is considered a priority

Those who need a test to travel

Rapid tests are available for:

Anyone under 50 who is symptomatic and doesn't live or work in a vulnerable setting

In N.S., as of Dec.27, PCR tests are only available for:

People with symptoms or close contacts who are also at risk for severe disease

Those who live in communal settings, like long-term care

Workers in the health system

Rapid tests are available for everyone who doesn’t meet that criteria.

On P.E.I., as of Dec. 22, PCR tests are available for:

Anyone with symptoms

Anyone with a positive rapid test

Rapid tests are for:

Visitors to the Island

People who cannot get to a clinic

Public school students

But Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday that could change.

“We are in the process of reviewing who should be getting a PCR test and that is being reviewed with Health PEI,” she said.

She says the province will be receiving about 460,000 rapid tests over the next few weeks, which are being earmarked for public school students so they can return to the classroom.