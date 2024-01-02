iHeartRadio

Do you recognize these items? Burnaby RCMP seek rightful owner


Burnaby RCMP is trying to reunite this box and its contents with the rightful owner.

Mounties in Burnaby are trying to reunite a box filled with "sentimental keepsakes" with its rightful owner.

The detachment posted photos of the box and its contents on social media Tuesday, saying it was found in a stolen U-Haul last month and appealing for information.

The owner of the box, or anyone with information is urged to call 604-646-9999 and quote file number 23-43816.

Do you recognize this distinct carved box?
It was found inside a stolen U-Haul in December along with a number of stolen items. The box contains sentimental keepsakes including family photos and some jewelry -- and we'd like to get it back to its rightful owner or owners. pic.twitter.com/lnqeksYGXp

— Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) January 2, 2024
12