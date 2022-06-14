Do you recognize these items? Kelowna RCMP searching for 'rightful owner' of military memorabilia

Mounties in Kelowna are trying to reunite "important historical and sentimental items" from the first and second world wars with their rightful owners.

The RCMP released photos of a discharge certificate from 1919 and a number of service medals Tuesday. All were found in January of this year but so far police have had no luck locating the people they belong to.

The certificate was issued to John Milliman Wintermute but police say there is no record of who the medals were issued to.

"As a senior serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces it’s important to me personally these items of the ultimate sacrifice be returned back to the rightful heirs of those who have served with honour,” said Cpl. Ammo Vecchio in a media release.

While the detachment has been in contact with the Okanagan Military Museum, they are also appealing to the public in an attempt to find anyone who may be missing these items. Those with information are asked to call 250-762-3300.