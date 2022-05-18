Do you recognize these men? Burnaby RCMP seek suspects in break-ins, mail thefts

Mounties in Burnaby are appealing for help identifying two suspects who they say broke into two complexes and cleared out all of the residents' mail.

The alleged thefts happened on the same block of Collier Street, near Hall Avenue, on the afternoon of March 21, according to a statement from the Burnaby RCMP.

The two men broke into the lobbies and "proceeded to pry the main panel of the mailboxes open and steal all the mail," police say.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or has information is asked to call 604-646-9999.

"This type of crime affects everyone in our community, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in the news release. "Please have a look at these photos."