Do you recognize these people? Windsor police want to know
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Windsor police are hoping the public may be able to help identify two people wanted as part of a theft investigation.
According to police, the suspects are wanted for thefts of under $5,000 from various retail locations.
A third female suspect has turned herself into police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Public Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).
