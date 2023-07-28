Do you recognize this chicken? Coquitlam RCMP looking for owner of bird allegedly abused by 3 teens

Three teenagers and a domesticated chicken are at the centre of an investigation by Coquitlam RCMP.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police say they were advised that three teenagers in the area of Glen Drive and Johnson Street were “huddled around a chicken, kicking and striking the animal.”

The rescue operation that ensued was detailed in a statement by Mounties the next morning.

Responding officers arrived to the scene to find a distressed chicken, but no sign of the animal’s alleged assailants.

“We weren’t sure what to expect, but the chicken was quite friendly,” said Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the statement.

Police believe the chicken may be someone’s pet.

“It didn’t squawk or fuss, it just went along with us like it knew it was in the wrong place,” explained Hodgins.

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the bird and the teens suspected of beating it.

While the RCMP waits for the chicken’s owner to come forward, it says a temporary roost has been set up at the local BC SPCA.

“This is one ‘jail bird’ we would like to set free and reunite with their owners,” said Hodgins.

The teens are described as two Middle-Eastern males and one white male. They’re believed to be between 15 and 16 years old, and were all wearing black T-shirts with jeans, according to Mounties.

Anyone who witnessed three teens with a chicken, or who has relevant security or dash cam video, is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-19918.