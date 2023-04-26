Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police look to identify indecent act suspect

Weeks after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a park in Abbotsford, police have released a sketch of the suspect.

The indecent act reportedly happened in Elwood Park on March 30 shortly before noon, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“The female caller advised that she observed a man in the park exposing himself upon seeing her,” reads the release.

According to police, the suspect had left the area by the time officers arrived, but the woman spotted the same man in the park on April 14 around noon.

“On this occasion, the man appeared to follow the female before departing the area on foot,” Abbotsford police said in the statement.

The man is described as having tan skin and grey hair, and is estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old and about 5’8” tall.

A composite sketch of the suspect has been released in hopes that the public can help identify him.

“Investigators seek witnesses from anyone in the park on either March 30 or April 14 who may have information on the suspect,” reads the release.

The Abbotsford Police Department can be contacted at 604-859-5225 and the file number for this case is 2023-13997.