Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police release sketch of attempted child abduction suspect

Police in Abbotsford have released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a suspect in an attempted child abduction.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the department also provided a little bit more information about the incident itself – including the detail that the child "broke free" on the street.

"The child victim reported that an unknown male reached through an open bedroom window and pulled them out of the bedroom, along the side of the house and out to the roadway," the media release said.

"The suspect fled in an unknown direction. The child victim did not receive any injuries."

Police have not said what age or gender the child is.

It was Monday at around 8:30 p.m. when police were first called to the home on the 2700-block of Maple Street. In the intervening days, the child provided a description that helped police create a composite drawing.

The suspect is described by police as a "dark-skinned" man, around 40 years old. He stands 5'10" tall with a medium build, short brown hair and a full beard. The man has a septum piercing and a tattoo of a flower on his left forearm. Police also say the man was wearing a ripped blue T-shirt and ripped jeans, with blue and white slip-on shoes, at the time.

Witnesses or those with dashcam or surveillance footage are urged to call 604-859-5225.

Police are also reiterating their advice to "be vigilant" about locking doors and windows.