Do you recognize this man? B.C. suspect wanted on multiple warrants considered 'armed and dangerous'
B.C. Mounties are hoping the public will help locate a man they say is wanted on multiple warrants.
In a statement issued early Wednesday, the RCMP said it's looking for 47-year-old Garnet Romeo Hill, who is wanted from 2021 incidents in Prince Rupert. Investigators said Hill has charges of theft under $5,000 against him.
Mounties said Hill is also wanted out of Wood Buffalo, Alta., for not complying with conditions from a 2016 incident.
Police described Hill as an Indigenous man who is about 6' tall and weighs about 186 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The RCMP didn't indicate where Hill was last seen.
"Note that he is considered dangerous and should not be approached," the RCMP's statement said.
Anyone with information should call Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers.
-
P.E.I. RCMP seek information from public following suspicious fire in BreadalbaneEast Prince RCMP is seeking information from the public in relation to an investigation into a suspicious fire in Breadalbane, P.E.I.
-
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
-
LaSalle man charged with having twice legal limit of alcohol in system after crashA young LaSalle man is facing charges after police say he crashed a vehicle with over two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
-
Premiers wrap talks with no date for meeting with Ottawa on health careCanada's premiers have wrapped up talks in Victoria, B.C., frustrated that a date has yet to be set for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau focused on health care.
-
Woman, 75, dies following collision involving car, semi-tractor in Glenwood, N.S.Yarmouth Rural RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman in Glenwood, N.S.
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery plant in OntarioPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached a deal with Umicore, a global materials technology and recycling group, to build a new battery facility in Ontario's Loyalist Township that will supply materials for one million electric vehicles a year.
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life togetherFor 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Strange goal line play has people talking after CPL game in WinnipegValour FC posted a 1-0 win over HFX Wanderers FC on Sunday but it was a no-goal that had people talking after the Canadian Premier League game.
-
Scene being cleared after disturbance call in Kitchener neighbourhood: policeWaterloo regional police are asking residents in the immediate area of 262 Kingswood Drive in Kitchener to stay inside as officers respond to a disturbance call.