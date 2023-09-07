Do you recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP searching for suspect in Rolex theft

Mounties in Burnaby are looking for a suspect who they say made off with a Rolex watch after arranging a meeting through Facebook Marketplace.

The seller, who was accompanied by a family member and asking $7,500 for the watch, first met the suspect on Sept. 1 at Lougheed Mall, according to police. The purchase wasn't completed that day but another meeting was set for the next day.

"The group met up at Lougheed Mall once again. This time when the victim, a senior, let him try the watch on, he fled the area," a media release issued by the Burnaby RCMP Thursday says.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call 604-646-9999. They are also urging anyone planning on meeting up with buyers or sellers they met through online marketplaces to meet at a detachment or a community policing office.