Do you recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP seek fraud suspect
Mounties in Burnaby are asking for help identifying a suit-wearing suspect alleged to have gone on a $75,000 shopping spree with stolen credit cards.
In a news release Thursday, police said their investigation started in October of last year when someone reported their wallet had been stolen and their cards were used in "numerous fraudulent purchases."
High-end electronics were bought at businesses in the Metrotown area, South Vancouver and Richmond, according to authorities.
"This type of crime can cause financial and emotional hardships," Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement.
"We believe someone will recognize this man. If you recognize this suspect, please give our investigators a call."
Anyone with information is asked to call 604-646-9999 and quote file number 22-36633.
