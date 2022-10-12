Do you recognize this man? Police release photos of suspect in assault against taxi driver

Police are hoping members of the public can help identify a man they say assaulted a taxi driver with a beer bottle.

The incident unfolded more than seven weeks ago, but police released photos of the suspect in an update Wednesday.

According to investigators, on Aug. 22, a man used a beer bottle to hit the glass partition inside the taxi, causing it to shatter. As a result, the taxi driver's hand was injured.

The alleged assault happened in the Anmore area, near Sunnyside and East roads.

"Everyone should feel safe in their workplace," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a news release.

"In this instance, a taxi driver was assaulted with a beer bottle while working. This is unacceptable and we take these kinds of reports seriously."

Police described the suspect as white, between 5'7" and 5'10" tall, with a medium build. He's between 30 and 35 years of age and has a beard.

While police said the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and glasses at the time, the photos released of him appear to show him without a shirt on, and without glasses. He was also wearing blue jeans and carrying blue shopping bags, police said.

CTV News asked Coquitlam RCMP to explain the discrepancy between the images and their description of the suspect. In an email, Hodgins said the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and glasses "at some point during the altercation."

"The best images that we had of the suspect were when he wasn’t wearing these items," Hodgins said. "In order to provide the most information to the public, the white T-shirt and glasses were still included."

She added that police believe members of the public may have seen the suspect wearing the clothing described either before or after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 604-945-1550.