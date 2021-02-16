Days after a woman was tackled to the ground in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood, police have released surveillance videos of a suspect in the attack.

The short videos show a man in dark clothes walking up an alleyway on Saturday night, then heading back in the other direction about a minute later.

While the man's face is difficult to make out, the Vancouver Police Department asked anyone who might recognize him to come forward.

"This investigation has undoubtedly created concern in the community," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. "We want to identify this individual as soon as possible."

Authorities said the victim was walking home on Maxine Lane at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and took her to the ground in what they called a "stranger attack."

The attacker fled toward Bute Street after the victim started screaming, police said.

The suspect is believed to be white, about 5'11" tall and in his mid-40s. He was wearing a waist-length black leather jacks, dark pants and a dark face mask at the time.

Authorities asked anyone with information on what happened to call the VPD's Special Investigations Section at 604-717-0602. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8466.