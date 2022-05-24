Do you recognize this man? Police search for Surrey sex assault suspect

Police have released the name and photo of a man suspected of breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her in Surrey.

Matthew Christopher Hamm, 43, has been identified by the Surrey RCMP as the suspect in a case they originally informed the public about over the weekend.

He is described as 5’10" tall, weighing 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, jeans and dark shoes with white soles

Mounties urge anyone who sees Hamm to call 911 immediately, warning he should not be approached.

On Saturday around 6:40 a.m., police said they were called to a home on 101 Avenue near 129A Street. When they arrived, according to a statement, the woman who lived there told them she had been sexually assaulted by a man she does not know.

Anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area on the morning of May 21 is asked to call 604-599-0502.