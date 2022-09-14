Suspect sought in random, daylight assault of woman in New Westminster

Police in New Westminster are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her with a knife on the street in broad daylight.

On Monday around noon, the department says, police received a 911 call from the woman who described what happened on 22nd Street near 7th Avenue.

"The caller shared that a man had approached her and made sexualized comments before he assaulted her, knocked her to the ground, and kicked her. He then produced an item believed to be a knife and further threatened her," a statement issued Wednesday says.

Police described the assault as random and unprovoked.

The victim sustained minor injuries and the suspect was not immediately located.

He is described as about 30 years old, 5'7" tall with a medium build and short black hair. At the time of the alleged attack he was wearing a blue T-shirt and grey pants. The New Westminster Police Department said he spoke with an accent, but did not elaborate further.

"Please take a close look at the photograph. If this is someone you recognize, we ask that you call police," Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott wrote in the media release.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-525-5411 and quote file number 22-13838.