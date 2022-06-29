iHeartRadio

Do you recognize this person?

Chatham-Kent police are looking to identify this person. June 29, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service)

Police in Chatham-Kent are looking to identify a man as part of a break and enter investigation in Chatham.

If you recognize this person, police ask that you contact Constable Rick Bertok at rickber@chatham-kent.ca.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

