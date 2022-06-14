Do you recognize this person in Elgin County?

OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted break and enter at a Brouwers Line address.

Police say between 6:00 p.m., and 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, someone damaged a door on a building on the property.

No entry was gained however the suspect was captured on video surveillance.

OPP continue to investigate are asking anyone who recognizes the person or clothing worn, to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of London Elgin Middlesex at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE - Just received the video. Does anyone recognize this individual or the distinct walk? Anyone with info, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @crimestopperldn at 1-800-222-8477. @ElginCounty #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/tc1AD3z42h

OPP are also looking for a suspect after a homeowner on Brouwers Line confronted a person they didn't know that was seen coming out of a garage on their property around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect and homeowner were involved in a "physical confrontation" and the suspect immediately fled the area and was last seen running eastbound towards Springwater Road.



OPP Canine Services and the Emergency Response Team searched the area but weren't able to locate a suspect.

While both instances happened on Brouwers Line just hours apart, OPP say they are in the early stages of the investigations and cannot say if it's the same suspect.

In a statement to CTV News, OPP say, "We will be looking at all the evidence and circumstances surrounding each entry."