Do you recognize this tattoo? Police trying to identify woman found dead in South Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are trying to identify a woman who was found dead from a suspected overdose more than three months ago.
The woman was found near the Knight Street Bridge on Nov. 8, 2023, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department Tuesday.
"Investigators have reviewed missing persons reports and liaised with other law enforcement agencies, however her identity remains unknown," the statement says, adding that the department is sharing photos of her "distinctive tattoos" in hopes of finding out who she is.
She is described as appearing to be in her 20s and "either white or Indigenous," standing 5'3" tall and weighing 110 pounds. Her short hair was dyed red with brown roots and she was found wearing a gold necklace with a heart.
She also has a small scar on her sternum in addition tattoos of a heart on her left wrist and the phrase "Love me for who I am" on her collarbone.
Anyone with information is urged to call 604-717-2530 or email missing.vpd@vpd.ca
-
IAMGOLD updates Sudbury audience on ‘massive’ CôtéGold mine projectRenaud Adams, president and CEO of IAMGOLD, was in Sudbury on Tuesday to speak at a chamber of commerce luncheon and give an update on the CôtéGold mining project.
-
Calgary's Ukrainian Women in Business Foundation offering free tax servicesA group of Ukrainians who fled the country after the Russian invasion have found a way to give back to the community.
-
'Just give me a chance': Special Olympics Canada Winter Games hope to leave behind legacy of inclusionMany major sporting events leave a statue or building behind as a legacy of the event, but the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games are leaving a legacy of inclusion.
-
Essex council to consider turning former Harrow High School into affordable housingDespite four generations of his family having attended the former Harrow High School, Dennis Swarts is ready to see the land it sits on be put to better use.
-
Hundreds of students compete at Special Olympics Bocce Qualifier in BarrieEighteen bocce ball teams from eight high schools across Simcoe County and Muskoka competed for a trip to the Special Olympics School Championships in June.
-
Winnipeggers in some neighbourhoods asked to cut down on water use as sewage leak continuesWinnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
-
New funding made available to help N.S. home owners switch from oil to heat pumpsHalifax Member of Parliament Andy Fillmore has announced a new government funded affordability program, to further incentivize Nova Scotians to get off oil and switch to heat pumps.
-
City of Vancouver says Granville Street Bridge is not a safety risk, despite its own court filingsThe City of Vancouver is trying to reassure the public that the Granville Street Bridge is safe, despite recently filing a lawsuit against a trio of contractors that suggests the opposite.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway facing uncertain future due to warm weather trendsAs warm weather continues to hamper the skating season on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, enthusiasts are concerned about its future viability.