Mounties in Burnaby are hoping the public can help identify a woman found lost and confused Sunday evening.

Police say they were called at about 5:45 p.m. about a woman who was found on 19th Avenue near Kingsway.

The woman is Korean and through an interpreter said her name is Young Ja Lee.

"The woman is in good health, however, she has no identification and cannot tell police where she lives. She also does not speak English," Mounties said in a news release.

Lee told police she's 93. When she was found, she was wearing a blue jacket, black hat, brown pants and black shoes. She uses a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.