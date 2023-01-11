Do you recognize this woman? Sarnia police searching for suspect
Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person in relation to a gas bar robbery.
Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a bas bar in the 1600 block of London Line for a robbery that was just reported to have taken place.
According to the victim, the lone suspect entered the store showing a firearm and was handed over cash and several other items. The suspect then left the building on foot.
Police say the suspect is described as being a white woman with a thin build, about 5’ 4” and in her 30s.
The suspect was wearing black sunglasses and had her hood drawn up close around her face. She was also wearing grey pants and two-tone black and white running shoes that appeared to have pink or red accents at the back.
The woman was also wearing a black backpack with pink piping on the shoulder straps.
No one was physically injured during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861, extension 6159, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater VictoriaEnvironment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.
-
Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robberyOttawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
-
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobsOntario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a survey posted today indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
Alberta Opposition NDP calls for public input on plan to subsidize well cleanupAlberta's New Democrat Opposition wants public consultations on a government plan that would subsidize oil and gas companies to fulfil legal commitments to clean up old wells, a major proponent of which has been working directly in Premier Danielle Smith's office for months.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summerWastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving programVehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: policeThe Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is alive one year after abductionElnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is still alive after being allegedly abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.
-
Saskatoon man faces seven counts of fraud for series of grandparent scamsThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a series of family / grandparent scams.