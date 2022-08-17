Do you want that marriage “to go”? Town of Erin announces drive-thru wedding service

For one day only, you won’t have to go to Las Vegas if you want a drive-thru marriage.

Instead, you’ll just have to you can go to the Town of Erin on Sept. 9 when the township offers couples that already have a valid marriage licence a drive-thru marriage service outside Town Hall.

“It is the town’s strategic priority to be innovative in providing service excellence and facilitating partnerships within the community to promote tourism and economic development,” said Mayor Allan Alls, in a media release posted to the township’s website. “Last year council passed a resolution to offer marriage solemnization services by the town, and we are taking it a little further with this unique and fun opportunity for those who are ready to tie the knot.”

The town says this will allow them to partner with local businesses, while offering the newly-married couples a surprise ‘Exclusively Erin’ gift donated by the local business community.

“This a unique opportunity to not only partner with and showcase our local businesses, but to also generate service enhancements,” said Lisa Campion, director of legislative services and clerk, in the media release. “We heard from multiple couples that they want a ‘bare-minimum’ ceremony to get the legal work done, while they plan a larger ceremony at a later date. We have also heard of the backlogs experienced in our neighbouring communities due to COVID-19. So we decided to step in and offer this service.”

The drive-thru marriage services will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A civil marriage ceremony costs $250, and those who don’t have a licence and would like to get one can visit the town's website for more information.