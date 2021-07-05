Doctor accused of murder at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital granted bail

Dr. Brian Nadler, who stands accused of first-degree murder in the death of a patient at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont., has been granted bail.

Nadler, 35, was charged earlier this year with murder in connection with the death of Albert Poidinger, 89, of Pointe-Claire, Que. Poidinger was pronounced dead on March 25 at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police have said several suspicious deaths at the hospital are under investigation but they have not revealed how many. In April, police said the investigation could take months.

Nadler was released from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre on $10,000 bail on Monday with the following conditions:

he must reside at an address approved by the surety;

he must remain in Canada;

he cannot practice medicine; and

he cannot be in contact with staff or any patients treated at the Hawkesbury hospital

Nadler's medical licence was suspended in late March, shortly after he was charged.

Nadler's lawyer said when he was charged that his client maintains his innocence. He is due in court again July 13.