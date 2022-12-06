Doctor, inmates testify during inquest into death of man at Regina Correctional Centre

An inmate and a forensic pathologist, along with nurses and corrections officers offered their testimonies on the second day of the public inquest into the death of Kalin Dean Holonics.

The 25-year-old from Estevan was found dead in his cell on July 9, 2020.

A forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Holonics confirmed the inmate overdosed on a combination of drugs including Fentanyl and gabapentin, during testimony Tuesday.

Larry Worm, an inmate with a cell next to Holonics at the time, also testified.

Worm said Holonics was a good guy within the unit and never heard Holonics talk about drugs.

During the standing count on the morning of Holonics death, Worm said he went inside Holonics cell to wake him up.

Worm said he nudged Holonics to get out of bed and said his body was stiff.

He told the guard on duty Holonics was unresponsive.

Two statement videos from other inmates who cannot be identified due to a publication ban were used as evidence in Tuesday’s testimony.

Both acknowledged there is a drug problem within the Regina Correctional Centre.

One statement went as far as to say drugs like fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth and cannabis are commonly brought into the correctional centre through "throw overs" into the prison yard.

A throw over references illegal drugs being thrown over prison walls and picked up by inmates who then smuggle the drugs back inside the correctional centre and sell them to other inmates.

A correction officer working the night shift when Holonics was unresponsive also took the stand.

Video evidence shows the guard performing checks up to policy standards throughout the night at 12 a.m., 3 a.m., and 5 a.m.

However, the total duration of time spent checking each cell was 1-3 seconds.

People who testified were asked for their opinion on ways to improve the correctional centre and what could be done to prevent deaths like Holonics’.

Testimonies are expected to finish Wednesday morning with jurors presenting their recommendations Wednesday afternoon.