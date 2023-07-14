Doctor reminding Sask. Country Thunder patrons to watch for smoke and heat exposure

With Country Thunder Saskatchewan upon us once again this weekend venue goers are being reminded to watch for heat and smoke related symptoms.

Air quality alerts remain in effect across much of southern Saskatchewan on Friday with wildfire smoke in the area, medical health officer Dr. Maurice Hennink said those with underlying respiratory conditions are at the greatest risk.

“I also think that in these conditions strenuous exercise outdoors is not advised, people need to be aware and take their medications if they are on any, Hennink said.

Hennink added that if you are feeling negative effects from the smoke to stay indoors.

“Even wearing a mask would help filter out some of the particle matter from the smoke, if you have ways of being indoors at the facility [Country Thunder] certainly do that.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-twenties during the day throughout the weekend but Dr. Hennink said that does not eliminate the risk of heat stroke as much as some might think.

“Heat stroke is less likely under these conditions but it really depends on the amount of exposure and timing and so on,” Hennink said.

According to Hennink it’s best to be sun aware, he said you can do that by wearing a hat and sunglasses along with sunscreen.

“Take breaks from the sun, be in the shade from time-to-time, if you’ve not had significant exposure before or perhaps just once or twice before you could certainly be experiencing something more significant so be sun aware, he said.

Hennink said it’s also important to make sure to drink water, no matter how hot it is outside.

“The general recommendation is that if you have a particular beverage [alcohol] alternate that with water and perhaps the equivalent amount. With staying hydrated your body will tell you and so frequent juices and water alternates is good because you want ot also keep up with your electrolytes and salt counts,” Hennink said.

Main stage performers on Friday will be Hailey Whitters at 5:30 p.m., Parmalee at 7 p.m., Midland at 8:30 p.m. and Jon Pardi at 10:30 p.m.