Doctor takes stand in trial of Regina man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old

Warning: This story contains details of sexual assault some readers may find disturbing.

The fifth day of trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old continued at Court of Queen’s Bench Friday.

Christopher Cameron Duke is accused of sexually assaulting the child, who was known to him, on July 31, 2019.

Any information about the alleged victim and witnesses that would identify them is subject to a publication ban.

Court heard from Dr. Juliet Soper Friday morning, who works at the Regina General Hospital in the pediatric unit.

With the assistance of a nurse, Dr. Soper administered the alleged victims sexual assault kit on August 1, 2019 and explained the process to the court.

Friday afternoon, forensic data and technology recovery expert Karolina Palka took the stand.

Palka analyzed both the alleged victim’s phone and Duke’s two phones.

Duke’s phones were seized by police through a search warrant, but because they were both password protected some of the data collected couldn’t be verified by Palka.

Defense lawyer, Chris MacLeod is expected to cross examine Palka on Monday.

He is also set to call Duke, a DNA expert and additional witnesses to the stand later that afternoon.