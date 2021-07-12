Doctors advocate for pandemic habits to prevent spread of flu, colds

The pandemic temporarily halted the spread of influenza or rhinovirus – the common cold – in Alberta but doctors say those viruses will likely pick back up as people venture beyond their bubbles in the fall.

With Alberta in Stage 3 of reopening and little public health restrictions remaining, more common illnesses that subsided because of measures like distancing and masking are expected to make a comeback.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s top doctor, said in April that there were zero reported cases of seasonal influenza in Alberta.

“The flu wasn’t really existent this year,” said Dr. Raiyan Chowdhury, critical care specialist.

Dr. Darren Markland, intensive care physician at the Royal Alexandria Hospital, said that the hospital dealt with very few cases of influenza this year. He shared how when anyone admitted to hospital with respiratory symptoms are screened not only for COVID-19 but other respiratory viruses.

“We can clearly see that the spread of these viruses, for example rhinovirus and non-COVID coronavirus and especially influenza, have dropped down to very low levels,” he said.

“This has always been associated with the universal precautions we have been using during the pandemic to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Markland added. “Those have literally stopped influenza in its tracks.”

That is why some doctors recommend hanging onto some habits developed in the pandemic.

“Come fall, with things being back to normal,” Chowdhury said, “these (viruses) are going to spread more easily.”

Both Chowdhury and Markland said that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that moderate measures like masking, increased sanitizing of shared spaces, physical distancing, or washing hands more regularly can stop influenza spread.

“What we’re looking at is a fundamental cultural shift of about what we do when we’re sick,” Markland said. “Now that we have resources to work from home and simple measures that can reduce the spread of viral pathogens.”

“Our new normal doesn’t have to be normal,” he shared. “Every year we do have people who die of influenza. That can be reduced by simple things.

“I’m not advocating for mask wearing all the time; it’s not a bad idea,” Markland added.

“But certainly if someone feels unwell or has symptoms or thinks they’re coming down with a cold, popping a mask on before you go out or interact with people would go a long way to prevent the spread of a lot of these things we consider nuisances but to people who are immunocompromised can be lethal.”

Chowdhury said that just like how everyone rallied to get their COVID-19 vaccine, once influenza season begins people should get their flu shot.

“Don’t put it off,” the doctor recommended. “We don’t know what will happen this year.”

