Doctors at Halifax family practice challenge province’s response to office closure

A Halifax family practice is closing, but the doctors affiliated with the practice and the province have two different stories about what led to the closure.

The office’s lease was set to expire, and according to Dr. Johanna Graham, two of the partners knew they were leaving the office practice.

“They confirmed that this past year.”

Four doctors shutting down the practice means 4,100 people will be without a family physician as of Aug. 30.

“It breaks my heart to tell them that I am leaving and I don’t have another doctor to take over for me," said Graham, who added that along with Dr. Maria Sampson, she offered to stay on in a reduced role and support new doctors who would transition into the practice. “We did advise the Department of Health, if we did not have help in this way, we would be closing the whole office.”

On Thursday, Nova Scotia’s Health Minister was asked about the closure.

“There were some issues around how they are supported in terms of overhead. They were also looking for additional resources,” said Michelle Thompson. “It is my understanding that additional resources would not in fact result in an increase level of access. There would not be increased attachment as a result of that.”

However, Graham said overhead was never discussed with the province, nor were the issues of taking on new patients, adding a fifth doctor to the practice and establishing a succession plan.

“When you hear comments by the minister, such as what she said, that’s upsetting,” said Graham. “I don’t know where that’s coming from but I’m glad to have the opportunity to express what family doctors are going through right now.“

Graham added the province was warned repeatedly that closing the facility was a strong possibility.

“We wanted to be above board and wanted to make sure there was lots of time to help and we knew it was not going to be easy,” said Graham.