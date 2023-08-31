Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature

Doctors can now prescribe patients a dose of healthy learning with a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa.

The museum and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.

"The health benefits of nature are well-known, and through this partnership we can offer a great introduction to many natural-history wonders and to the health benefits of a museum visit," Dr. Danika Goosney, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of Nature, said in a statement. "This connection can inspire a further interest in and appreciation of nature, which can lead people in many positive directions."

In a statement, the Canadian Museum of Nature says research suggests that connecting to nature is "one of the best things a person can do for their health, from lowering symptoms of depression and boosting immune function to reducing risk of cardiovascular disease and dementia."

When it comes to museum visits, the Canadian Museum of Nature points out a study in the Journal of Positive Psychology shows, "spending time socializing among engaging galleries and interactive educational experiences can similarly improve conditions such as anxiety, stress and chronic pain."

Healthcare providers must be registered with PaRx to prescribe admission passes to the Canadian Museum of Nature. The Nature Pass provides admission for up to three adults and five people total, and includes admission to special exhibitions at the museum.

The BC Parks Foundation launched PaRx in November 2000 in British Columbia, then expanded it across the Canada. Since the launch, over 11,000 healthcare providers have registered to prescribe time outside for their patients' health.

"PaRx makes prescribing nature easy with a standard, evidence-based '2+ hours per week, 20+ minutes each time' recommendation," said a media release from PaRx and the Canadian Museum of Nature. "PaRx has also been endorsed by more than 80 major healthcare organizations including the Canadian Medical Association."

Dr. Melissa Lem, director of PaRx, says doctors will issue an "actual prescription" to patients for the museum.

"We have a standard recommendation that patients spend at least two hours in nature each week, at least 20 minutes each time. Then they work with the patient to determine what's in their neighbourhood, what they're interested in, what their skills are and then write down recommendations about how they can incorporate nature time into their everyday lives," Dr. Lem told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"This is effective because when you formalize something and write it down from a trusted health professionals, this increases patients' motivation to actually carry out that advice."