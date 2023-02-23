Doctors file complaint about truck traffic pollution in downtown Ottawa

A group of physicians have filed a public health complaint about pollution from heavy trucks travelling through downtown Ottawa, saying it's "putting the lives and health" of residents of the downtown and Lowertown areas at risk.

The physicians have filed a complaint under section 11 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, asking medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches to investigate the social harms posed by the trucking corridor from Hwy. 417 to the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.

The truck corridor requires transport trucks to travel along Nicholas Street, Waller Street, Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue to connect with highways in Quebec.

"This anomalous approach to heavy truck traffic exposes thousands of Ottawans (including our city's most vulnerable populations) to excessive air pollution – in particular diesel emissions from heavy trucks," says the letter to Dr. Etches. "The health risks posed by diesel emissions are serious and well established."

The letter, on behalf of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (Ontario Committee), says intervention by Etches and Ottawa Public Health is warranted because diesel emissions from heavy trucks are dangerous to human health and the truck pollution in downtown Ottawa is a "major environmental health hazard". The doctors ask Etches to report back to Council on the hazard posed by truck traffic and the standards that need to be met to protect residents in the area.

Family physician Dr. Eugenie Waters says they are "appalled" the health of residents is being put at "such great risk".

"We know the health consequences of traffic-related air pollution and especially diesel emissions are serious, and lead to premature deaths, including from lung cancer, trigger increased hospital admissions and ER visits for asthma and COPD exacerbations," Waters said.

"It's time for solutions to be implemented that clear the air and protect health."

Research conducted by the Sierra Club of Canada and Ecology Ottawa in 2021 found "disproportionate levels of air pollution" in the Rideau Vanier ward compared to nearby Beacon Hill-Cyrville ward.

Last month, Ecojustice Canada, an environmental law charity, called on the city of Ottawa to eliminate the major trucking corridor, saying the fumes, pollution and large truck traffic violate residents' human rights.

Ecojustice Canada said there were multiple solutions to remedy dangerous air pollution in downtown Ottawa, including establishing a low emission zone in the downtown core or prohibiting heavy trucks in the area.

"Ottawa’s approach to managing heavy truck traffic is both unsustainable and unlawful," Ecojustice lawyer Lynda Collins said.

"By allowing heavy trucks to be routed through the downtown core, and disproportionately impact vulnerable communities, the City of Ottawa is in violation of the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Charter-protected right to life, security of the person and equality."

The National Capital Commission is looking at building a new interprovincial bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau as part of the Long-Term Integrated Interprovincial Crossings Plan. Several of the five current crossings are expected to reach capacity by 2031.

An NCC report in November 2021 said a sixth interprovincial crossing between Ottawa and Gatineau would not drive significant truck traffic out of the downtown core.

"Building a new crossing would divert some heavy truck demand," the report said, estimating it would divert 8 to 15 per cent of heavy truck traffic out of the downtown by 2050. "However, there would still be a significant volume of heavy trucks in the core."

The study did find that a traffic tunnel would reduce interprovincial heavy truck volumes in the core by approximately 33 per cent by 2050.

Under section 11 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, the medical officer of health must investigate the complaint to determine whether the health hazard exists or does not, and report on the results to the complainant.